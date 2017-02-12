× ‘Kids and Kin’ classes to provide support for relative caretakers in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –The Family Guidance Center of Alabama is offering classes just for relatives raising kids that aren’t their own. The classes will take place at the Calvary Hills Community Center in Huntsville, starting February 14.

The classes are specifically designed to meet the needs of relative child care providers, and raise their level of awareness about the importance of their roles in children’s lives. The first class will be this Tuesday, February 14 with the subject on preventing child abuse and neglect. The next class will be Friday, February 17. The topic for that class will be first aid. The last session in February will be February 28, on bullying. All sessions take place from 10 am to 12 pm at the Calvary Hill Neighborhood Center located at 2900 Fairbanks St, NW.

You must be at least 19 years or older to participate in Kids and Kin, and providing child care for a grandchild, niece, nephew or sibling who is not over 12 years of age. However, you cannot be the child’s legal guardian or foster parent, or a licensed child care provider.

Kids and Kin is a free statewide program. There will also be other sessions here in Huntsville throughout March and April. If you have any questions about the classes you can click here, or call 256-724-2554.