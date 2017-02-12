Police investigate shooting at Sparkman Walmart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police say a shooting occurred at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon.

Police believe someone opened fire in the parking lot. Police are currently reviewing security camera footage from Walmart, as they continue to investigate exactly what happened, and why.

At this time they believe two or more people were involved in the shooting.

Police say no one suffered severe injuries, however one woman’s arm was grazed by a bullet.

Police say they also responded to Kroger on Memorial Parkway, just a mile down the road from the Walmart where they found a gun shot victim. Police tell WHNT News 19 they believe the two incidents may be connected.

