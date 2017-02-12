× Decatur man arrested after hitting 15-year-old with baseball bat

DECATUR, Al. – Decatur police have arrested a man accused of hitting a 15-year-old boy with a baseball bat.

According to police, Morgan County EMS responded to a seizure call in an apartment complex in Decatur around 1:00 AM Sunday morning. Medical teams found a 15-year-old male seizing and having difficult breathing.

The EMS team transported the juvenile to the University of Alabama Children’s Hospital Emergency Department in critical condition. An investigation by police revealed witnesses who said the boy’s mother had a boyfriend who hit him in the head with a baseball bat earlier that night.

Police identified the man as Robert Wayne Shackleford had struck the boy and cuased his injuries. Shackleford was located and transported to the Decatur City jail. He is being charged with Domestic Violence in the 2nd degree and is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $5000 bond.