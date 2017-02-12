× UAH Physicist proposes project to study supernovas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –Research scientists and students at multiple universities are waiting on NASA. There is a proposal on the table for a 227 million dollar project to put a specially designed satellite near the moon and use it to study supernova.

A supernova is defined by NASA as the explosion of a star, the largest explosion that takes place in space.

The idea came from the mind of UAH Physicist Richard S. Miller.

“There’s no replacement for getting your hands dirty. Meaning the experience that one gets sitting in the lab building something or writing the program that controls the thing that you built in the lab, or analyzing the date that used the electronics that controlled the thing that you made in the lab, there’s absolutely no replacement for that.”

You can watch the entire conversation here in three parts:

