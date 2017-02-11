UAH upsets rival Bemidji State in final home game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Getting a win is always good but getting a win over your biggest rival is even better. On Saturday, UAH beat Bemidji State 5-2 in its final home game of the 2016-2017 season. Bemidji State won the first of the two-game WCHA series on Friday night, 3-2. The Chargers improve to 9-20-3 on the season while the Beavers fall to 19-11-3.

The Chargers trailed 2-1 in the second period until Tyler Poulsen scored back-to-back goals to take the lead for good. Brennan Saulnier, Matt Salhany and Hans Gorowsky also found the back of the net.

With the win, UAH is now tied for eighth with Alaska in the WCHA standings. The Chargers have just two games left on the regular season schedule. They'll travel to Bowling Green on February 24-25.