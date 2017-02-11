“I’m going to pray to Jesus” – Owner and employee clean up 37-year-old business destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Huntsville man is cleaning up after a fire destroyed his business.

It started around 6:30 Saturday morning at Mattress Max on Jordan Lane.

"Parked my truck and tried to go in. Didn't figure it was worth going to get anything. Then the fire department and police department showed up, started putting water on it," owner Bob Lanier said.

Lanier has owned Mattress Max for 21 years. The store opened up in 1980.

"I had a lot of personal stuff that you gather over 21 years. Golf clubs, pictures, you know all different kind of things," Lanier said.

"At first we thought it was just a fire. Maybe faulty wiring or a gas leak or something like that," employee Dewayne Upton said.

Upton believes there's a sign that makes those scenarios unlikely. A 1,000 pound safe was yards away from where the office once stood. Two vehicles were also stolen from the car lot next to the business.

"It wasn't one person. It was a crew," Upton said.

It's hard for him to process. The place where he's worked for 20 years is no more.

"I'm going to pray to Jesus. And I'm going to ask him to give justice to the people that did this. And, he'll do it," Upton said.

Lanier told WHNT the business will move to a temporary location. He plans to rebuild in the same spot soon.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is still investigating the cause of the fire. Continue to follow WHNT on air and online for the latest in the investigation.