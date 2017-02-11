Havoc get win on 11th annual Melissa George Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The 11th annual Melissa George Night ended on a high note with the Huntsville Havoc defeating the Mississippi RiverKings, 4-2. Tied 2-2 in the third period, Nolan Kaiser and Scott Fellnermayr each found the back of the net to secure the win.

Huntsville improves to 26-7-2 on the season and remains in first place in the SPHL. Mississippi falls to 22-15-2 and remains in third place.

All donations and proceeds from Melissa George Night go toward the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. The fund is used to buy lifesaving equipment for the NICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.