Cold front brings cooler weather back this week

Our weather pattern this weekend was warm and humid, but that’s about to change. Sunday will start off similar to Saturday: a southwest wind will keep a steady flow of warm moist air coming into Alabama. Temperatures will start in the 60s, and with plenty of moisture we’ll have a few showers around too. Temperatures will be quick to warm up again Sunday, pushing to near 70 by noontime.

As a cold front moves in, that will enhance our rain chances, but only briefly. The front won’t be particularly strong, so we’ll mostly see scattered light rain through the morning and afternoon. Most of us will only come away with around .10″ of rain by Sunday evening.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front Sunday night, with lows Monday morning and the rest of the week in the 30s. The cooler air will settle in for the rest of the week too, with highs in the 50s. That might feel cool compared to this weekend, but it’s right on track with averages in February.

You can check in on your detailed forecast throughout the week here.