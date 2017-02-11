× 3M Attorney confirms their request for dismissal of Tennessee Riverkeeper lawsuit is denied

DECATUR, Ala. – Brewer, Attorneys and Counselors confirmed for WHNT News 19 a federal judge has denied their request for dismissal of a lawsuit against their client, 3M.

The Tennessee Riverkeeper had filed the lawsuit back in 2016 against 3M, over the PFOA and PFOS contamination in the Tennessee River.

“3M has always operated in compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations,” says William A. Brewer III, partner at Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors and counsel for 3M. “The company voluntarily ceased the manufacture and use of these chemistries well over a decade ago. Since that time, 3M has worked in close collaboration with state regulators to address the environmental presence of these compounds.”

Brewer continued, “3M believes the actions of the Tennessee Riverkeeper are premised on an incorrect understanding – that the mere presence of these chemicals equals harm. 3M will defend its record of environmental stewardship, and looks forward to bringing the facts of this case into public view.”