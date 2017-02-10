× Trey Flowers surprises mother and daughter with 1,000 flowers

HARVEST, Ala. — It’s safe to say life has dramatically changed for Huntsville native Trey Flowers since joining the New England Patriots. One thing has remained constant; the love and support from his mother.

The defensive end played a big part in helping his team become 2017 Super Bowl champs. Throughout his career, his mother has been his biggest cheerleader. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, he decided it was the perfect time to say thank you for supporting him on his journey.

Friday he decided to pay a visit to his loved ones. A Super Bowl win wasn’t the only thing Flowers brought home to his mother and daughter. He surprised them both by delivering 1,000 flowers.