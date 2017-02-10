× Utility construction project causes traffic backups

MADISON, Ala. – We know road work can really have an impact on your life.

If you’ve been driving on Hughes Road lately, you’ve probably noticed big dirt piles. While it means improvements are coming, these signs of progress aren’t always easy to deal with.

The Madison Utility Department is in charge of the project and are fixing a sewage line.

You might remember the project was pushed back after a study showed the work wasn’t feasible. Now, it’s back in progress and causing traffic backups.

Those who live near Hughes Road tell us the utility construction is slowing traffic in the busy area. They say it requires them to leave home a little earlier, but it’s not a huge inconvenience.

Construction crews could be seen holding up “SLOW” signs Friday afternoon. Orange cones diverted the southbound lane to the middle lane near Discovery Middle School.

Mayor Paul Finley tells WHNT the company contracted for the work is in charge of traffic control and currently the city hasn’t received any accident reports due to the construction.

Finley said it’s a project that clearly shows the city is growing.