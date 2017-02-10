× UAH physics professor arrested on child sex abuse charges

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police confirm they arrested Massimiliano (Max) Bonamente on two child sex abuse charges Friday.

Police say Bonamente turned himself in at Madison Police headquarters on Hughes Rd. Friday.

Bonamente is accused of sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years old. Police believe there is only one victim in this case, and they are working with DHR on it. Investigators say there may be more charges in the future.

WHNT News 19 confirmed Bonamente is a physics professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Ray Garner in the UAH President’s Office offered WHNT News 19 this statement:

“We don’t have enough information to offer any comment on this arrest.”

Bonamente is in the Madison County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.