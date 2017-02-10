× The Temptations and The Four Tops headline the 29th Annual Huntsville Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Temptations and The Four Tops are both headlining the 29th annual Huntsville Classic on Thursday, May 11th, at the VBC Propst Arena. The event also features a seated dinner on the Arena floor and live auction.

The Huntsville Classic, sponsored by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, is a 2-day event featuring a dinner/concert and golf tournament. Since 1989, the event has raised nearly $5.7 million dollars.

Proceeds from the 2017 Huntsville Classic will benefit a new project led by Huntsville Hospital Foundation and Huntsville Hospital in a collaborative effort to increase suicide awareness in North Alabama. The project, SPEAK – Suicide ▪ Prevention ▪ Empowerment ▪ Awareness ▪ Knowledge – will primarily target middle and high school students in the Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County School Systems.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Alabama children ages 10-14 and the third-leading cause of death for ages 15-24. Ninety percent of youth who made a suicide attempt have a treatable psychiatric disorder.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster and at the VBC Box Office. Show-only tickets are $25 for lower level seats and $20 for upper level seats. The Temptations and The Four Tops performance will begin at 8:30 p.m. For more information, please call the Foundation at (256) 265-8077.