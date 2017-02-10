× Muscle Shoals’ dentist office offering some free services to community on Friday only

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Ryerson & Associates, D.M.D is offering free services to community members during the 12th Annual Dentistry from the Heart. The services are provided on a first come, first serve basis. But, there’s only one procedure per person.

Dr. James Ryerson & Dr. Derke Weigand are offering free cleaning, filling or extraction on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Their office is located at 1013 E. Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals.

Last year, the dentistry served 241 people and performed more than $41,000 worth of work.