Marshall Co. RSVP offers free tax preparation for all ages, income levels

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is offering free tax preparation and electronic filing for all taxpayers, through an IRS trained and sponsored program.

The organization offers the program free for all taxpayers, no matter the age or financial status.

You’re asked to bring last year’s return, photo ID, and social security card for everyone in your family. There are several locations that are hosting the program through this tax season: Albertville Rec Center Jan 30 – Feb 24 M, W & F 9 am to 2 pm Feb 27 – Apr 10 M & F 9 am to 2 pm Arab Senior Center Jan 31–Mar 2 T, W & Th 9 am to 3 pm Mar 8- Apr 12 W & Th 9 am to 3 pm Boaz, next to police station Jan 23 – Apr 11 Mondays 1 to 6 pm Tuesdays 9 am to 3 pm Closed at Noon April 11 Guntersville Rec Center Jan 19 – Apr 11 T & Th 9 am to 2:30 pm Scottsboro Rec Center Jan 26 – Apr 6 Thursdays 9 am to 4 pm