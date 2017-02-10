Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March of Dimes is a nonprofit voluntary health agency whose mission is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature births and infant mortality.

March of Dimes carries out this mission by developing and funding programs of research, community services, education and advocacy. The mission of the March of Dimes is to prevent and reduce prematurity and infant death through research and education.

The upcoming March of Dimes walk will be held on April 22, registration begins at 8 a.m. at UAH Charger Park.