Industrial Park planned for north Huntsville to be announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – New business and jobs for north Huntsville. That’s expected to be the focus of a special infrastructure announcement on Friday at 10 a.m.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, City Councilman Devyn Keith and other elected leaders are expected to be in attendance.

WHNT News 19 has learned the announcement centers around a new industrial park on a 67-acre plot of land north of Bob Wade Lane and Pulaski Pike.

Few specifics about the project are being released. We expected to learn more during Friday’s announcement.

WHNT News 19 spoke to District One Councilman Devyn Keith back in December.

He spoke then about the need to bring new jobs to his district. “Promoting new business and industry to District One is a priority for me and for the residents living in north Huntsville,” Keith said.