ICYMI: Goodbye to a Huntsville icon and hello to hard water stain removal

Valentine’s Day is coming soon and if you’ve been busy thinking about what to get your sweetie and not as focused on the news of the week, don’t worry! We have you covered. Here are some of the month’s notable stories so far, in case you missed it…

Thanks for the Memories

Crews began the demolition process Monday on Madison Square Mall. It won’t be quick, either — it’s scheduled to take up to six months.

The main part of the mall closed last year, and Sears and JC Penney vacated within the last week.

The once-crowded property is expected to draw large crowds again when the MidCity Huntsville development officially opens. That could be by the end of this year.

Here’s a live look at the demolition as it began…

Taking Action, Getting Results

A Lawrence County woman wrote to us asking for help with a home remodeling project. She hired a contractor who started the job but left her living in the middle of a construction zone. Kimberly Clemons is legally blind and feared the contractor had walked away from the job.

The first time we saw Mrs. Clemons’ house, there was wiring hanging out of the walls, open holes in the floors, lumber stacked in one room, and unfinished flooring in the rest of the house. This posed a serious hazard for Clemons, who gets around based on her memory of where everything is. The kitchen consisted of a toaster oven, hot plate and small microwave sitting on a folding table. Her kitchen appliances were in the yard.

She says her central heating system quit working because of all of the construction dust.

Mrs. Clemons and her husband, Robert, restored their old double wide once. It’s where they lived together for more than 20 years.

“He was a good man,” Kimberly said. “I never had no trouble. He gave me anything I wanted. He would turn over in his grave right now if he knew what was going on. It’s so sad.”

“We’ll see if we can get it fixed. Alright?” Al Whitaker said.

“Alright,” Kimberly replied.

Here’s what happened when Al Whitaker called the contractor in question…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "Sock Capital" Once More?

Walmart has announced plans to begin purchasing supplies from Renfro Corporation, a local company based in Fort Payne.

Walmart says it will begin to source materials from American-based companies like Renfro Corporation in an effort to invest in U.S. manufacturing.

Renfro Corporation meanwhile, believes the investments will create around 442 jobs in textile manufacturing, namely by providing Walmart with athletic socks.

Could this be the start of something great for the former "sock capital" of the world?

A Rare Inside View

Our sister station WGNO in New Orleans, posted this dramatic 360 video showing the aftermath of the storms there this week. Definitely a reminder for all of us to stay weather aware.

"Hacks" to Make Life Easier

If your shower door is covered in hard water stains and you just can't seem to get rid of them... don't worry, we won't judge!

In fact, as part of our series testing Life Hacks from social media, WHNT News 19 morning anchor Michelle Stark, tried out a "magic scrub" on her own glass.

Here's the formula we tested, which pops up a lot on Pinterest...

The results? It worked great! To check out all of our "Life Hacks" including DIY ice packs for emergencies, easier egg peeling and more, check out the WHNT News 19 Pinterest page!