Huntsville Municipal Golf Course to remain closed as city reviews bids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Municipal Golf Course, also known as the Becky Peirce Memorial Golf Course, will remain closed for the foreseeable future as the city reviews bids from prospective management companies.

The course closed on New Years Day after the city was dissatisfied with how the last management company operated the course. The Huntsville City Council voted back in November to suspend Robertson Golf Management’s contract, claiming the course fell into disrepair under their leadership.

Huntsville Parks and Recreation Director Steve Ivey tells WHNT News 19 the city opened bids for a new management company last week. So far, they’ve only had one bidder respond, who did not meet the city’s requirements. He says the legal and purchasing department for the city is drafting a letter stating where the bidder fell short in meeting those requirements. That company will now have two weeks to adjust their bid.

