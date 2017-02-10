High-speed chase through 2 counties leads to wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - A traffic stop in Cullman County led to a wreck in Morgan County after the driver leads authorities on a high-speed chase. Speeds reached 125 miles per hour.

Investigators say Cullman County deputies pulled a vehicle over that was traveling northbound on Interstate 65 around 2:00 a.m. The deputy ran the driver's licence and found out he had warrants.

The driver took off as the deputy returned to the vehicle.

Law enforcement officers chased the person, reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour.

As the driver went into Morgan County, he lost control around mile marker 324. The vehicle flipped several times and the driver was thrown from the wreckage.

The driver was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 was down to one lane while the wreckage was cleared, but has since reopened completely.

Hartselle Police are investigating the incident.