Greyhound seeking new location for Huntsville depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A for sale or lease sign now decorates the grass outside the Huntsville Greyhound bus station at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Monroe Street.

Broker Bart Smith with Graham & Company said the bus station building is for sale or lease, although Greyhound is still using it. Smith said the Greyhound lease is short-term, and without a long-term lease the future of the building remains unwritten.

WHNT News 19 has learned that although Greyhound has not given notice that they are leaving, the company does not wish to stay in that space.

When we took action to find out more about the future of Greyhound in Huntsville, representatives told us Greyhound is “considering various locations as we’re looking for a facility that is more suitable for our operations.”

We learned Greyhound is leaving that spot because it’s larger than they need.

“The facility is larger than we require at this time, so we are looking for another facility that benefits everyone – the customers, the community and the company.”

Greyhound representatives tell us they would like to remain in Huntsville, though.

With a potential move in the works for Greyhound, this piece of property could soon be up for grabs. Smith said he has been contacted by interested parties already.

This brochure Smith sent to WHNT News 19 shows the property is being marketed as a “redevelopment opportunity.”

“The site is a great site,” said Chad Emerson, Downtown Huntsville, Inc. President and CEO. “Lots of great opportunities on that site. Right now though, it’s underutilized in the sense that it’s lower-density and there’s only a certain number of buses that come each day. The opportunity to basically make it more utilized and higher density is a really intriguing possibility for downtown.”

He identified the Greyhound site as a key area downtown, adding that it would be exciting to see that building repurposed if Greyhound did choose to leave.

“That’s one of the more visible sites,” he said. “The natural progression of a growing downtown is that properties not fully utilized for their value end up being repurposed for even more value,” he said.