Fort Payne invests in upgrades for the Waste Water Treatment Plant

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Fort Payne Waste Water Treatment Plant is more than 18 years old, so this upgrade is long overdue.

“We replaced several pieces of equipment over the last year. They’ve been minor costs compared to what we got left,” says Mayor Larry Chesser. “The project that we’re going to do this year is $1.1 million and it is to replace original equipment.”

The city is using a loan forgiveness system from the state to help with the costs of the new part.

“So we’re going to have to borrow basically 600,000 dollars from the state revolving fund, which we get at very low interest. We’ll pay it back over a period of several years,” says Mayor Chesser.

Although they’re replacing a large piece of equipment, Mayor Chesser says they still have a long ways to go.

“We should finish this project by the end of the year. Then we’ll be looking at something else for next year and of course it will depend on whether we can get any funds from the state or feds. If we cant, then we will continue to fix stuff as they break.”