Fort Payne daycare surrenders license during investigation by DHR

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Kidemics, a daycare in Fort Payne, has surrendered its license amid an investigation by the Department of Human Resources.

The daycare, located at 211 38th Street NE, surrendered its license on Thursday.

DHR visited the facility several times in January and early February. It cited several problems, the main one being that a 2-year-old child had walked out of the center on the morning of December 8, 2016. The boy was unsupervised and found in the street by an employee of Fort Payne City Schools. Kidemics didn’t know the child had wandered away.

Other recent citings included improper discipline, improper ratio of children per teacher, lack of supervision, medicine not secured properly and some electrical outlets not being covered. DHR’s report also listed the use of high chairs and cribs as a means of discipline, the diapering area and food area in infant room not kept separate and the playground gate not being secured enough to keep a child from pushing it open.

Fort Payne Police say they are not involved in the investigation.