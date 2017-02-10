× Fans geek out during Huntsville Comic Con at Lowe Mill

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – The Huntsville Comic-Con is here!

The convention’s arrival in Huntsville brings a great addition to the vibrant geek culture in the Tennessee Valley.

The convention is taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment located at 2211 Seminole Dr. in Huntsville, with special entertainment following each night.

Media guests from AMC’s The Walking Dead, Comics and Anime Guests, Space Exploration Expert Speakers, and other guests will be in attendance.

The convention will feature a Cosplay Contest, Sailor Moon Concert and other events.

The tickets are $10 for one day or $15 for both days of the event. They can be purchased at HuntsvilleComicCon.com.