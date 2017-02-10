× Cyn Shea’s Cafe and Catering, a division of Serving Hope, Inc., offers free soup to homeless community every day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – No one goes away hungry from Cyn Shea’s Cafe and Catering, a division of Serving Hope Inc. That’s a promise, not a slogan because serving others is in the framework of this restaurant.

“They’re important, they’re significant and they deserve a warm meal,” said Julie Johnson, Director of Community Relations & Outreach for Serving Hope, Inc.

Cyn Shea’s keeps its mind on a mission rather than just money. The restaurant’s staff focuses on helping local non-profit and Christian organizations create fundraising opportunities. They also help those in need in the community too.

“What we give to our patrons, we give to our homeless because, you know, they’re people too,” Johnson said.

Each day, Cyn Shea’s provides a hot crock of soup at the front of the restaurant for people who can’t afford it otherwise.

“They can come inside a real restaurant and they can get a real bowl of soup,” Johnson explained. “They don’t have to feel like they’re being ostracized or they’re not part of our community as a whole.”

The inclusiveness happening within the restaurant is spreading from the cafe to the community. An example of this comes from Sherry Stapler White, who visited Cyn Shea’s on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, someone lifted my wallet and my cell phone so I’m kind of like penniless this morning,” White said while filling up a bowl of soup. “This is the day that the Lord has made and we’re going to rejoice no matter what the circumstances are.”

White said she is choosing to spread joy and this free soup to others.

“There’s a young man over there, he can’t walk so far so I’m just going to take it to him,” White said about a man she met at the local bus station. “I’m going to have a cup of soup with him.”

Sharing soup is just the beginning of outreach the nonprofit Serving Hope is hoping to engage in. You can learn more about Serving Hope by visiting cynsheas.com/serving-hope/. The “hands up” approach will soon prepare individuals with work readiness skills inside the restaurant.

Everyone has a chance to help Serving Hope with its outreach efforts by participating in, or enjoying the upcoming Serving Hope Chocolate Challenge. It’s happening on Friday, March 31st from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Jackson Center. You will find more information about the Serving Hope Chocolate Challenge by visiting cynsheas.com/event/chocolate-challenge.