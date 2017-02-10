× Bo Jackson to lead annual charity bike ride April 29

Every year, Bo Bikes Bama raises money for the Alabama Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund. The fund provides crucial disaster preparedness and emergency management resources for the state of Alabama.

Alabama native, and sports legend Bo Jackson will lead bikers through the campus of Auburn University. Bikers can choose between a 60-mile or 20-mile route.

To date, 3,100 cyclists have participated in the event and over a million dollars have been raised.

All riders for the 2017 ride will receive:

A free 2017 Bo Bikes Bama T-shirt

A jersey number to be worn during the ride

A wristband to be worn the day of the ride (for entrance to rest stops)

Light snacks and water at rest stops

A meal at the end of the ride

Mechanical support for simple repairs like flat fixes (available at the rest stops)

To register to ride, click here.