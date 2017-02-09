× Two pedestrians injured in crash near Waterloo High School

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash near the Waterloo High School campus that involved two pedestrians. Officials received a 911 call around 4:09 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were injured in the crash. One person was airlifted from the scene, the second was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

At this time the identity of the two people injured in the crash is unknown.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene and Alabama State Troopers are in route.

