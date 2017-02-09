The CARE Center hosts annual “I Race Because I Care 5K” and Strut Your Mutt contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - It's scientifically proven pets make you feel good, but now your pet can help you do good. The CARE Center is hosting its annual "I Race Because I Care" 5K. This year they are adding something special to the event -- the "Strut Your Mutt" Dog Costume Contest!

The race will be held May 6, starting at 8 a.m. at Hampton Cove Middle School. The costume contest will be held right after the race.

This is a fun family event. All are invited to participate.

Show up with your running shoes on, and make sure your dog is dressed to impress!