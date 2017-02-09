× Sickness hits Lawrence County’s Hatton High School

Sickness is hitting some schools in the Tennessee Valley hard this week.

Colbert County Schools plan to close early on Friday to give employees time to do a deep cleaning of classrooms and buses.

Meanwhile, in Lawrence County, school officials confirms at least 70 students were out at Hatton High School on Thursday. The principal says 72 were absent Wednesday, and 60 on Tuesday.

There are 30 documented cases of flu, with the other absences likely precautionary or from early symptoms.

Hatton has a little more than 400 students. Custodians and teachers are disinfecting classrooms and other parts of the school.