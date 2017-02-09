× Robber sought in Muscle Shoals sandwich shop heist

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect. The accused was caught on camera robbing a Subway sandwich shop shortly before closing.

On Wednesday night, January 25th, a robber snuck in the backdoor of the Subway on north Woodward Avenue. He was so sneaky a worker didn’t notice the man lingering around the corner from him.

For about a minute the robber stood there waiting for his opportunity. He finally moved from his hiding spot, surprising the worker and pushing him to the front of the store.

The offender was described as a white male wearing a black hoodie sweat shirt, blue jeans, black converse tennis shoes and a camouflage bandanna over his face.

