Recent survey shows number of homeless people increasing in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH) conducts its annual “Point in Time Homeless Count” in January. During this time, the organization’s members interview homeless individuals, homeless families and agencies that provide services to homeless people in Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties.

NACH released the numbers and found no homeless people reported in Limestone County in 2016 nor 2017. In Morgan County, the total number of people living unsheltered, in emergency shelters and transitional housing went from 96 in 2016 to 57 in 2017.

In Madison County, NACH reported a 13% increase in the total number of homeless people in the county. In 2016, the total number reported was 289, but the numbers for 2017 show 379 people living either unsheltered, in emergency shelters or transitional housing.

The 2017 Point in Time count found a total number of 27 homeless veterans living in the area.