HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Several units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a multiple vehicle fire in south Huntsville.

The fire is located behind Anderson Motors just south of Meadowbrook Drive. A firefighter tells us no one was inside, that it’s just a building that houses “junk cars.”

Huntsville Fire and Rescue had multiple units on the scene to fight the fire.