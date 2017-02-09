McDonald’s manager on delivering baby: “That wasn’t in our handbook!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. - As a manager of any store, you never know what might happen during your shift. On Wednesday, a manager of McDonald's in Tuscumbia had to make a special delivery.

The day started out pretty normal for shift manager Sausha Mitchell. But, things quickly turned upside down when a customer called for help in the women's restroom.

"She couldn't understand me, I couldn't understand her. She's saying 'no,' she thought I was saying 'go!' So, I guess that's how the pushing started," said Mitchell.

With no time to wait for help, Mitchell was about to deliver a baby.

"I was listening to orders; I had an order for the Grand Big Mac in my ear. I'm like, 'Hold on sir, I think I'm delivering a baby!' That's my first instinct, but I wasn't sure. But he was like 'okay I will wait right here.' He was in drive-thru until I got done," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she never thought she'd have to do anything like this when she applied for the job.

"That wasn't part of our training," she said. "That wasn't in our handbook!" as her co-workers laughed.

