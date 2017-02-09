Madison business offers unique options for Valentine’s Day gifts

MADISON, Ala. – Daisy Lane Gifts in Madison is a unique little gift store that makes it easy for your loved ones to find just the perfect gift. The boutique offers a variety of purses, bags, lotions, candles, jewelry and more. And most, if not all, are easily personalized.

They try to stock gifts unique to the Madison area to include specialty items colored for James Clemens and Bob Jones High Schools.

Not good at gathering and presenting gifts? Don’t worry, Daisy Lane Gifts has you covered. They pair similar items together and will even wrap it all up for you in a beautiful presentation.

Daisy Lane Gifts is located at 11156 County Line Road in Madison.