Life Hacks: Oven Cleaning Paste

Cleaning the oven is one of the worst kitchen chores. It takes forever and it’s hard to get the baked-on stuff… off.

Even if you have a self-cleaning oven feature; sometimes it just doesn’t do the job. That may be why there are so many “Life Hacks” for oven cleaning on social media, especially Pinterest.

As part of our “Life Hacks” test series, airing at 6:30 a.m. February 6th – 10th on WHNT News 19 This Morning, we tried out just one of those oven tricks.

We picked it mostly because it was one of the easiest; calling for just 1/2 cup of baking soda, with a little water added, to make a thick paste.

Here’s what happened during our trial run…

One disclaimer though; we didn't realize at first that the original "Life Hack" calls for using an SOS pad to help scrub away the grime and maximize the paste's effectiveness. We went back a second time to try it out WITH an SOS pad and found it to be much more effective; although it did not totally remove the gunk.

