Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau shows the love to Bigfoot’s Little Donuts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau is paying it forward the first two weeks of February.

Part of #iHeartHSV social media campaign, they will be showing the love, unannounced at businesses throughout Huntsville. On Thursday, they surprised people at a sweet favorite, Bigfoot's Little Donuts.

It's a unique spot, making its way around Huntsville and into the hearts of donut lovers all over. It just makes sense this was the perfect place to show the love.

Going on the fourth year, the social media campaign aims to show how Huntsville is a visitors destination. Although, this year, the bureau wanted to give back in some way.

"This stemmed from the idea that we wanted to show the love to our community, but also to our local businesses because they are what makes up the unique identity of Huntsville and what makes Huntsville such a unique visitor destination," said marketing manager, Kristen Pepper.

For the two week campaign they never tell you where they'll be...but when you see them, you'll be glad you came.