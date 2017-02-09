× Huntsville Police charge Harvest man in connection to Callahan Drive murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police have arrested 49-year-old Milton Tyson of Harvest in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Marcus White. The murder happened around midnight Tuesday night on Callahan Drive.

Officers responded to assist medical personnel for reports of someone lying on the ground. When they arrived they found the victim, Marcus White, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Tyson as the suspect, and he was taken into custody this afternoon at a home on Blue Sage Drive in Harvest.

Tyson has been charged with murder and is being held in the Madison County Jail.