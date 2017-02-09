× Huntsville man charged with child abuse; victim under 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local man is facing felony child abuse charges tonight. The reported victim is younger than 1 year old.

John Harlan Rhinehart is accused of the crime. Limited information is available right now, but WHNT News 19 has confirmed through Huntsville Police the case started in December when doctors admitted the child to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police say more details uncovered in the following days led investigators to believe the injuries were intentionally caused by Rhinehart. Madison County Jail records show Rhinehart’s bond was set at $15,000.