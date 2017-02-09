Huntsville Havoc players visit NICU ahead of Melissa George Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This Saturday is a special one for the Huntsville Havoc. It's the 11th annual Melissa George Night.

The players took a field trip on Wednesday, spending some time in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. They got to see some of the tiny little miracles they'll be playing for when they hit the ice.

Jordan Wood has been to the unit three or four times already this season. He said the team will be playing a little harder when the puck drops on Melissa's night.

"We definitely feel a little more motivated for this game than usual," said Wood. "There's a little more on the line, I think. Everyone wants to have a good game. There's going to be a lot of fans in the building and it's just such a good cause that everyone wants to win and do the best we can to help support everyone around here."

Jordan said it's nice to see babies using some of the equipment the Havoc organization has helped buy over the past 10 years. Without it, some of those babies might not have survived.

There will be a silent auction on hockey sticks during the game, and player jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. All proceeds go to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund.

We invite you to come out to the VBC and join us Saturday night! The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.