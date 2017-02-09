Frigid Friday morning followed by a quick warm-up

The frost may be thick on your windshield Friday morning!

Temperatures fell below 32ºF in Center Star, Alabama and Huntland, Tennessee at 7 PM, and although most other spots were lagging behind, we will all end up with at least 6 hours of subfreezing weather overnight.

We only get one night of freezing temperatures (low to middle 20s), and then a big warm-up begins from Friday afternoon through the weekend. Some rain may come along with that warm-up as well; however, it won’t be heavy downpours this time!

Track the showers here and weather all over the country WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Weekend rainfall potential: We base our chance of rain (probability of precipitation) on the odds of getting at least 0.10” of rain in a 24-hour period. So, while the chance of light rain is actually much higher than 20-40% for Saturday and Sunday, the chance of getting enough to ‘count’ is not really all that big.

In fact, the 48-hour rainfall total from 12 AM Saturday to 12 AM Monday will likely only end up around as little as a trace to as much as 0.15” in all.

In spite of the clouds and rain, we do expect a nice warm-up for the weekend. Expect highs in the 60s Saturday and around 67-72ºF on Sunday. A little sunshine could push the numbers higher.

So what do you do with this kind of information? It’s a good chance of some light rain, so if you have plans that need a perfectly dry, sunny day to complete, this won’t be the weekend for you.

More ups and downs ahead: After a weekend warm-up, we see more cool (and some cold) weather coming up next week. This is a very back-and-forth kind of pattern setting up for the rest of the month: a few warm days, a few cold days, and some rain now and then in the mix.

The general idea for next week is that we have seasonably cool weather on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday has some showers early, a front passes keeping Tuesday dry, then the wind shifts bringing moisture and a chance of some showers again on Wednesday. The timing is the questionable part of all of that, so expect some adjustments on which days get the better chance of rain (timing also affects highs and lows).

Colder air arrives late in the week, but it won’t last long. There are signs of a more robust storm system by next Sunday and Monday that could bring some heavy rain and potentially strong storms. We’ll keep an eye on it, but it’s way too far out there to be worried at this point.

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt