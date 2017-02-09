Former Auburn head coach stepping away from coaching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(al.com) - Former Auburn coach Gene Chizik has stepped down as defensive coordinator at North Carolina, the school announced Thursday.

Chizik, 55, was at UNC under coach Larry Fedora the last two seasons. He said he is looking to spend more time with his family, which still lives in Auburn.

"After a lot of prayer and discussions with my wife and children, I have made the difficult decision to step away from coaching to be with my family," Chizik said. "The past two years at the University of North Carolina and the opportunity to work with Coach Fedora have been a blessing, and I'm extremely proud of the success we enjoyed. I have always told my players family should come before football, and it's time for me to follow my own advice. I look forward to watching my own son play the game I've dedicated my life and career to for the next two years, and I look forward to the simple joys of being a father and husband I've missed out on."

