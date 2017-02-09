× President Trump responds to Appeals court decision on travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —Three federal judges have unanimously rejected the Justice Department’s arguments that the president’s authority on immigration policy is his discretion alone, with no authority for review by the courts.

The panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said there’s no precedent to support that notion, which “runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy.”

The judges noted that Washington state and Minnesota had raised serious allegations about religious discrimination in President Donald Trump’s ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Following the announcement President Trump responded on Twitter.