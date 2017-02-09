Fayetteville police officer surprises local kids with toys

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – A local police officer took the opportunity to make some youngster smile on Thursday.

Trent Heard of Fayetteville posted on Facebook about the memorable encounter between Officer Chris Hobbs and his family.

Heard said that he and his family were walking to their vehicle when a Fayetteville City police officer pulled up behind the truck.

Heard said that his wife automatically thought, “Oh great, he found something to write us a ticket for.” But, that was not the case.

Instead, Heard said Officer Hobbs rolled down his window and said, “Sir, those are some fine-looking kids you have. Would you mind if I give them each something?”

Heard agreed and said Officer Hobbs opened his trunk and pulled out brand new toys to give to each of his kids, Haydin and Haylie.

According to Trent, the kids were thankful and his 4-year-old son Haydin told him, “Daddy, that cop is super nice, I like him”