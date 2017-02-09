Decatur business damaged by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Firefighters with Trinity Fire are trying for figure out what caused a business in Decatur to catch fire. It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday night at Brents, LLC on Hudson Road.

No one was inside when the fire started and there were no injuries as a result.

A lot of merchandise was damaged in the fire, but fire officials say the building is not a total loss.

It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. They believe it started in the center of the building, possibly in an office or storage area.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.