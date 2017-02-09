Crews search for missing hiker on Monte Sano in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Search and rescue crews are on Monte Sano right now searching for a missing hiker.

The 24-year-old woman they are looking for posted something to social media around 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, but hasn't returned since that post. The woman's boyfriend called police around midnight when she didn't return.

The woman's car was found in the Land Trust parking lot.

Crews are looking for a woman wearing grey sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

A helicopter with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is helping in the search as well.

WHNT News 19's Jeff Gray is on the scene. He will bring live updates throughout WHNT News 19 This Morning beginning at 5:00 a.m.