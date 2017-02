Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in the 30s this morning with wind chills much colder. We were in the upper 50s to lower 60s this time yesterday.

Expect a cold afternoon with highs in the middle 40s today. With winds still up later on, wind chills stay in the middle to upper 30s even this afternoon.

Cold air won't last much longer, we warm into the middle 60s to near 70 over the weekend.