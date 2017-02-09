× Colbert County Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. Friday to conduct ‘deep cleaning’

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Colbert County Schools will close system-wide at 12 p.m. Friday so employees can do a ‘deep cleaning’ to prevent illness.

School administrators say some students and teachers have been sick recently, not more than usual, but they want to do this as a preventive measure to get rid of germs and keep people healthy.

Teachers and staff will do a thorough cleaning of classrooms and buses.

As another layer of preventative care, Colbert County Schools will dismiss at noon tomorrow. Faculty and staff will conduct a deep cleaning. pic.twitter.com/yn7kkj91yY — ColbertCountySchools (@CCSBOE) February 9, 2017