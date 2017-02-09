Colbert County Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. Friday to conduct ‘deep cleaning’
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Colbert County Schools will close system-wide at 12 p.m. Friday so employees can do a ‘deep cleaning’ to prevent illness.
School administrators say some students and teachers have been sick recently, not more than usual, but they want to do this as a preventive measure to get rid of germs and keep people healthy.
Teachers and staff will do a thorough cleaning of classrooms and buses.
34.708216 -87.660221