× Candlelight vigil to be held for Colbert County teen killed in wreck

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Colbert County teen was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Hwy 247, five miles south of Tuscumbia.

State Troopers confirm that 18-year-old Benjamin Alan Braley was killed when when the 2001 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown vehicle

State Troopers are investigating the crash, but preliminary reports indicate that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Benjamin Braley was a senior at Colbert County High School and friends have organized a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

The vigil will take place at Spring Park in Tuscumbia at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10.

Everyone is welcome to come out and support Benjamin’s family and friends during this difficult time.