Buffalo Wild Wings new Athens location now hiring

ATHENS, Ala. – Buffalo Wild Wings will be opening its newest location in Athens in March. The hiring process for hourly team member has started.

Applicants can go to www.jointeambww.com and select the BWW3813 – Watercress location to begin the process. A member of management will contact you to set up an interview. There will also be Interviews on site at the new location in Athens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We are very excited to be bringing the Buffalo Wild Wings experience to Athens and we look forward to becoming a part of this dynamic community,” said Bob Ruhland, Vice President of North America Marketing for Buffalo Wild Wings.

The company stated that the Athens Buffalo Wild Wings will feature wall-to-wall high-definition, flat-screen TVs for the ultimate event and sports viewing experience.

BWW said their new restaurant design captures the energy of a sports stadium and creates a social and interactive local gathering place for sports fans.