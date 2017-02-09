× Arby’s investigating data breach

(CNN) Arby’s says a data breach may have affected more than 335,000 credit and debit cards.

It’s the same kind of malware attack behind earlier breaches at Target & Home Depot. The breach occurred between October 25 and January 19.

The malware allows hackers to steal data as the card is swiped at the cash register. Arby’s says the malware has been eradicated.

The company stresses it only affects company-owned restaurants, not its franchises.

It advises customers to keep a close eye on credit and debit card statements for unauthorized activity.